City of Savannah responds to sewage spills caused by recent heavy rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah responded to several major sewage spills in just a few days.
The first two spills occurred on Monday, Dec. 23. Staff responded to residences on Rivermoor Court and Row Pine Development. Estimated spills of 13,260 gallons and 24,840 gallons occurred.
Staff responded Tuesday, Dec. 24 to a spill at 23 South Millward Road on Wilmington Island. An estimated 59,040 gallons were spilled.
A fourth major sewage spill occurred on Christmas morning at 108 South Millward Road. An estimated 19,800 gallons spilled at this location.
Each spill is classified as a major spill under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines.
The cause of the spills is associated with recent heavy rains, according to a news release from the city.
WTOC’s Sean Evans is working to gather more information on this story and will have more detailed information on THE News.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.