Claxton man charged with 2 counts of aggravated child molestation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Claxton, Ga. man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation.
Calvin Bernard Williams, 31, is accused of touching a 5-year-old girl inappropriately at a residence on Lanier Drive in Statesboro in early November. Police say Williams knew the victim and this was not a random incident.
After examinations and interviews with the child conducted by the Teal House, a Statesboro child advocacy center, warrants were issued for Williams’ arrest. He was arrested by law enforcement in Bryan County and extradited back to the Bulloch County jail.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911.
