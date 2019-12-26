Day after Christmas to be a busy travel day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AAA expects the day after Christmas to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Around 105 million drivers took to the road this holiday season. That's a nearly 4 percent increase from last year.
INRIX partners with AAA to put together transportation data. They say, before the holiday season started, drivers expected travel times to nearly double due to traffic. That likely won't be the case as family members start to trickle home but there will be a lot of motion on the road.
An estimated over 115 million Americans will travel from Dec. 21 through the new year ; that’s by car, plane, train, bus, or even cruise ship. More traveling than they’ve seen in 20 years.
Officials are asking everyone to be careful getting home.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.