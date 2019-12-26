Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of child

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation of a 4-year-old child.
Deputies responded to Go Cart Road on Dec. 22 for a call of an unresponsive child. The child was reportedly found by a family member.
According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, family members and deputies attempted CPR. However, the child was pronounced dead a short time later.
The incident remains under investigation.
They are awaiting autopsy results.
