Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of child
December 26, 2019 at 3:01 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 3:28 PM

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation of a 4-year-old child.

Deputies responded to Go Cart Road on Dec. 22 for a call of an unresponsive child. The child was reportedly found by a family member.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, family members and deputies attempted CPR. However, the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation.

They are awaiting autopsy results.

