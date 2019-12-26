SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Savannah, a non-profit group made sure to get a hot meal to those in need.
Never Counted Out, Inc. hosted it’s fourth Fellowship with the Homeless Christmas meal.
Not only did they break bread - items like toiletries, warm clothing, and blankets were given out as well. Maggie Buckner is the president of Never Counted Out.
Here’s what she said when we asked why so many people wanted to volunteer on Christmas Day.
“Why not do this today? It’s absolutely necessary. Sometimes homeless people can be our forgotten part of our population, and so we want to remind them that they matter.”
The group is a veteran founded non-profit.
They say their goal is to eradicate homelessness in both Chatham and Liberty Counties.
