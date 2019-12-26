Hinesville set to adopt new transit plan

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be coming to Liberty County’s transit system.
The City of Hinesville is set to adopt a new plan next month, but residents still have time to let their voices be heard. Hinesville continues to grow every year. More people means more needs.
City leaders believe now’s the time to re-visit the Liberty Transit system, which provides public transportation within Hinesville, Flemington, Walthourville and Fort Stewart.
After looking at data, the city has come up with a Liberty Transit Title VI Plan. It proposes bringing technology to riders, such as a bus route app. The plan also includes improvements to infrastructure and possibly adding or moving bus stops.
Hinesville’s assistant city manager says the proposed changes are based off numbers, but most importantly, community input.
“Demographics change," said Hinesville Assistant City Manager Ryan Arnold. "Language proficiencies change. Educational needs change, I mean, just looking at how much we’ve grown. You really have to make sure that you’re not just looking at the official numbers but you have a boots on the ground approach.”
Residents are invited to learn more about the Liberty Transit Title VI Plan by picking up a copy at City Hall.
A public hearing will be held on Jan. 16 at 3 p.m., where council members will choose to adopt it or not.
