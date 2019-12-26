Hinesville VFW serves free Christmas dinner

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - On Christmas, most people spend time with their families. However, some people don’t always have a place to go.
Hinesville VFW Post 6602 and Liberty County’s Homeless Coalition hosted a free Christmas dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Volunteers started preparing at 3 a.m., planning to serve around 250 people.
By 12:30 p.m., there was a steady flow of people stopping by the VFW.
The Christmas dinner included ham, chicken, mac and cheese, dessert and other food.
The VFW commander said some veterans and community members in need don’t always have a place to go, which is why it’s his goal to let them know they will always have family to celebrate the holidays with.
“Well everybody’s home enjoying their families but everybody else is still on their own on Christmas day,” said Eddie Perez. “So we wanted to bring something back on Christmas day.”
This is the second annual Christmas dinner, and the VFW hopes to continue it every holiday season.
