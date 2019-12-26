Low-income residents forced to move out of Savannah high-rise

By Jessica Savage | December 26, 2019 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 1:25 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People living in low-income apartments near Forsyth Park are being told to move out.

The Chatham Apartments - a 14-story high-rise at 609 Abercorn St. - has been sold for $25.6 million, according to the records on file with the Chatham County Board of Assessors.

The sale happened in late October. It’s now owned by an Atlanta-based company called Abercorn Apartments LLC, which has ties to QR Capital.

QR Capital, also based in Atlanta, specializes in student housing and multi-family apartments, according to its website.

Residents said while they are being forced to move out, they do have time to move. There are staggered deadlines - the end of December, April and others have as late as September. A property manager on site is helping them find another place to live.

Chatham Apartments is one of the largest Section 8 housing properties in Savannah for the disabled and elderly. There are more than 200 apartments - 197 of those are federally subsidized, according to a 2015 appraisal study of federally subsidized housing in Savannah.

In 2017, a fair housing study published by the City of Savannah found there is a “major lack of housing” for the disabled.

WTOC contacted QR Capital for comment on Thursday, but was told the company would respond to questions in the new year. A property manager on-site declined to comment.

