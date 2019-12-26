Sewage spill in Hinesville after grease blockage in system

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A sewage spill of about 42,000 gallons of wastewater was reported by the City of Hinesville Public Works / ESG Operations Inc. on Thursday.
It happened on W. General Screven Way. They report the spill was caused by a grease blockage in the sewage collection system near the property.
They were able to clear the blockage and stop the overflow. They have since cleaned and limed the area.
The Environmental Protection Division and Health Department have been notified.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.