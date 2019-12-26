Tesla unveils charging station in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of travelers got back on the road Thursday to go home after Christmas. Most of us can pull over just about anywhere and get a tank of gas.
Owners of electric cars don’t have as many options. But they have one new spot along one of our region’s busiest highways.
Metter just opened one of the few electric charging stations opened just in time for the holidays. This exit is already one of the busier ones between Savannah and Macon. Now that it offers something for electric cars, you could see even more people stopping here.
Tesla recently unveiled charging stations adjacent to the Parker’s store at the Metter interchange. The car marker installed six charging stations. These are the newest version of charger - the V3 model.
Parker’s tells us these are the only V3 stations in the state of Georgia. City leaders say they’re excited the company picked Metter to house the recharge station. They figure it’s due to their location between Atlanta and Savannah as well as Jacksonville. They believe it puts their town on the radar screen of even more travelers.
“This puts us ahead of the game, we think, as people plan their route especially on long stretches of interstate,” said Mayor Ed Boyd.
Owners of other makes and models of electric car also have charging stations too. It’s located adjacent to the Parker’s store at the interchange.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.