Thursday: Warming Trend Begins!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, some areas of fog have developed early this morning. Patchy areas of fog and low visibility are possible through the morning commute; leaving the forecast before 9 a.m.
Temperatures are chilly before 9 a.m. - in the low to mid-40s in many spots. Grab a jacket before you leave the house this morning.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperatures warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon. Temps peak in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. The temperatures remains mild this evening as the chance of fog increases.
The next few morning have a chance of featuring dense fog; diminishing through the morning as temperatures warm into the 60s, then 70s, each afternoon through Sunday.
The chance of spotty rain enters the forecast Friday and persists through the weekend. Sunday features the greatest chance of rain as a cold front approaches; moving through early Monday morning.
Cooler, drier air filters in for the start of the new year.
Have a great day,
Cutter
