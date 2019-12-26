Warm and foggy then rain and cool

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another warm day with temperatures 10-15 degrees warmer than average this time of year. A coastal trough is getting closer to shore, so there may be some showers trying to make their way to the islands later this evening, but over all a quiet night in store.
Dense fog may be a problem once again approaching midnight through Daybreak Friday with warmer wake up temps from around 50 inland to the mid 50s at the coast.
Afternoon highs will reach and breach 70 away from the immediate coast in the afternoon with a persistent onshore flow and thicker cloud coverage and a 20% chance of showers.
Saturday will be a similar set up with possible dense fog overnight through Daybreak. Morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s.
Sunday features the greatest chance of rain as a cold front approaches; moving through early Monday morning.
Cooler, drier air filters in for the start of the new year, but how long does the dry last?
