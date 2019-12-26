WCU faces Piedmont

SAVVY SENIORS: Western Carolina's Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLEMENTS-OWENS: Orry Clements-Owens has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.