CSU faces Piedmont International

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Dontrell Shuler has averaged 17.9 points this year for Charleston Southern. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is also a key contributor, with 11 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.SHULER IS SHARP: Through 10 games, Charleston Southern's Dontrell Shuler has connected on 27.6 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 65.1 percent from the free throw line this season.