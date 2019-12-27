Friday: Warmer, gloomier weather building in

By Cutter Martin | December 27, 2019 at 5:12 AM EST - Updated December 27 at 5:12 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and gloomy outside. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s. Clouds-cover is thick and in a few spots fog has developed.

Spotty showers and patches of drizzle are likely through the morning commute. You may have to use the wipers, periodically.

Under a mostly cloudy sky, a temperature near 70° is forecast by noon; peaking in the low to mid-70s this afternoon with an isolated chance of a shower. Dense fog may develop this evening and overnight as the temperature cools into the 60s.

Some low visibility may linger into Saturday morning, along with a chance of an isolated shower.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons are forecast to be mild; in the 70s away from the beach. A chance of rain peaks Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves through.

