Friday: Warmer, gloomier weather building in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and gloomy outside. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s. Clouds-cover is thick and in a few spots fog has developed.
Spotty showers and patches of drizzle are likely through the morning commute. You may have to use the wipers, periodically.
Under a mostly cloudy sky, a temperature near 70° is forecast by noon; peaking in the low to mid-70s this afternoon with an isolated chance of a shower. Dense fog may develop this evening and overnight as the temperature cools into the 60s.
Some low visibility may linger into Saturday morning, along with a chance of an isolated shower.
Saturday and Sunday afternoons are forecast to be mild; in the 70s away from the beach. A chance of rain peaks Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves through.
Have a great day,
Cutter
