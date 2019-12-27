Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence went to high school about 20 miles from each other in the suburbs northwest of Atlanta. They have worked out since middle school with the same quarterback trainer, a former Pac-12 QB and full-time firefighter. Lawrence and Fields were the Nos. 1 and 1a recruits in the class of 2018 and have been linked for most of their young lives despite never playing in the same football game. The rivalry becomes real Saturday when Fields and No. 2 Ohio State take on Lawrence and No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. It could be the start of something big.