Last weekend of 2019: Warm and a little wet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another warm late December day with most cities reaching and breaching 70° with the exception of cities near Statesboro where the stratus clouds are a little thicker; Savannah was 77° at 2 p.m. We’re still under the influence of High pressure but a coastal trough will provide more isolated showers this evening.
Through Daybreak Saturday, showers should be mainly confined to the coast, but could start pushing onshore from around Beaufort south to the Altamaha.
I'm also keeping a sharp eye on increasing fog chances overnight through mid morning Saturday. Wake up temps will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday afternoon will be very similar to Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, clouds, sun, darker clouds, a little humid. Rain chances are 30%.
A cold front will push into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday night and move off the coast Monday morning. Widespread showers are expected Sunday afternoon so our temperatures will rise just like Friday and Saturday ahead of the rain. The record is 81°. There is a chance for thunderstorms as well Sunday afternoon and late evening.
Monday night we dry it out and cool it down. It's not going to be cold by any means, just closer to normal this time of year, which is 39/61. New Year's Eve is dry and New Year's Day is dry with the next rain system coming in the first weekend of 2020.
Marine Forecast:
Overnight, winds will turn more northeasterly but speeds will remain in the 5-10 knot range. Overall, seas will average 2-4 feet.
A Small Craft Advisory is possible across the Charleston County nearshore and GA offshore waters Sunday into Monday due to the strengthening southerly flow ahead of the cold front. Keep an eye for sea fog Saturday and Sunday.
