Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Local officials once had limited responsibilities on election days. They'd keep track of who might show up at the polling stations and ensure all the equipment and supplies were in place. Now they're on the front lines of efforts to defend U.S. elections from an attack by Russia, China or other foreign threats. The federal government will be gathering intelligence and scanning systems for suspicious cyber activity in the 2020 election. But it will be state and county officials on the ground, charged with identifying and dealing with any hostile acts. Officials from 24 states recently attended election-security training held by the Defending Digital Democracy Project in Virginia.