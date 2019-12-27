Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STALLED CAR FATALITY
Man, 71, leaves stalled car, hit by SUV trying to avoid car
WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a 71-year-old man got out of his stalled car and was killed by an SUV that swerved around the car. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller tells news outlets that the driver whose car had stalled was crossing a road in Waterloo. The Laurence County Coroner's Office identifies him as Joseph John Gargano of Waterloo.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT-BATS
Bat eviction to start Jan. 6 at county health department
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say bat eviction will begin next month from the third floor of a county health department. It's not clear how many bats live in and around the Anderson County Health Department. They were first noticed in early December in a third-floor area off-limits to the public. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control tells The Independent Mail that a contractor plans to begin relocating the flying mammals on Jan. 6.
TANK RETURNS
Patton tank back outside Patton Hall with fresh paint
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A Cold War-era M48 Patton tank has gotten a much-needed makeover and is back outside Patton Hall at a South Carolina Air Force base. The command historian for U.S. Army Central tells The Post and Courier that the tank had faded over nearly a decade, and was beginning to show rust and other signs that restoration was needed. The tank was restored at the Logistics Readiness Center in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
CHURCH FIRE
Vandals set fire to South Carolina church's gathering hall
ANDREWS, S.C. (AP) — Members of a South Carolina church say someone broke into a building they use for gatherings and set several fires. The State Law Enforcement Division is helping Andrews Police investigate last Sunday's fire at the Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ in Georgetown County. The state agency has been called in to investigate most church fires in South Carolina since a series of blazes at houses of worship in the 1990's and has asked the FBI to help. The fire was in the church's Executive Hall. Services continue in the undamaged sanctuary.
SLAIN BABY
S Carolina man accused of fatally slamming infant into wall
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is accused of killing his 14-month-old son by slamming him into a wall and throwing him into furniture. News outlets report Ashton Robert Clark has been charged with homicide by child abuse. He was initially charged over the weekend with child abuse to inflict great bodily harm. The charge was upgraded after Kingston Clark died Tuesday. The coroner's office ruled he was killed by blunt force trauma to his head.
FATAL CRASH-LACEY
South Carolina man killed in single-vehicle New Jersey crash
Authorities say a South Carolina man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in New Jersey. Lacey Township police say Daniel O’Connor was traveling alone Tuesday on Lacey Road when he entered the road's shoulder. He then crossed over the roadway and ended up in the opposite shoulder before coming to a stop in an embankment. The 64-year-old Myrtle Beach man suffered a head injury in the crash and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say it didn't appear that any other vehicles were involved in the accident, which remains under investigation.