Loud ‘boom’ alarms several residents in Chatham County, no confirmed information on cause of sound

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Newsroom has received several calls and messages from residents in Chatham County reporting a loud “boom” that shook their house approximately around 5:30 p.m.
We have reached out to multiple agencies, including the Chatham County Police Department and Chatham Fire. At this time no agency can confirm the cause of the sound.
Since no one could tell for sure what direction it was going or actually saw the cause, Chatham Fire said it is possible that it was a sonic boom from a jet. However, that is not able to be confirmed.
At this time no agencies have confirmed information and have not found signs that it was an explosion.
We received calls and messages from residents near Elba Island, Wilmington Island, Oatland Island, Talahi Island, and Savannah’s eastside.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.