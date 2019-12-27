Many Christmas decorations are not recyclable

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What do you do with the trash that comes out of Christmas parties?
Christmas produces a lot of trash, from paper to ribbons. Finding out what can be recycled is tough.
Once all the wrapping paper is cleaned up and the presents have been opened, you may be left with a large amount of crumpled paper or even decorations you no longer need. But before you send those items off with the next load of recycling, make sure you know what can and cannot be recycled.
Recycling centers advise you get crafty before disposing of old Christmas items. Trees, wreaths, and old paper can be used to make new decorations. Things like wrapping paper, ribbon, and tinsel cannot be recycled.
"Wrapping paper that has any type of metallic is not recyclable. As the most part, wrapping paper in general is seen as not recyclable for us because oil based paints are not recyclable and it’s hard to look at Christmas wrapping paper and know what type of paint is on it,” Liberty County Solid Waste Kathy Poole said.
That uncertainty means most of the wrapping paper should be put in the trash because adding too much to a load of recycling can contaminate the entire load.
