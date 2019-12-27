New tobacco law prohibiting anyone under 21 from buying products now in effect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new law went into effect Friday that prohibits anyone under 21-years-old from buying tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.
The new guidelines were part of a recently passed spending plan that kept the government from shutting down. The goal is to reduce teenage vaping, and again, bans anyone under 21 from buying tobacco products.
Greg Parker, the owner of Parker’s convenience stores, says while he was blind-sided by the measure, all of his stores will be complying with the new law.
“We support the legislation as a company, we support it. But it sure could have been handled differently,” he said.
Greg Parker says rather than hearing about the new measure coming down the pipeline from the feds, he got the news from a friend.
And after confirming the new guidelines with the Food and Drug Administration, started the process of getting all his employees up to speed.
“We have 1,200 employees. We do 125,000 transactions a day. We have 180 POS’s (Point of Sale). So we’re having to re-program POS’s, we’re having to change all the signs that were put up. We’re having to educate all of our employees, with absolutely no notice. This is a pretty tough task.”
One that Parker says his company is up to, but adds he's not sure if other tobacco product-selling businesses like his will be as fast to follow suit.
While Parker says the new law will definitely diminish sales, it will ultimately save lives.
