No. 25 Iowa squares off against Kennesaw St.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The powerful Luka Garza has put up a double-double (21.5 points and 10.2 rebounds) to lead the way for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp has complemented Garza and is maintaining an average of 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Terrell Burden, who is averaging 10.3 points.GIFTED GARZA: Garza has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He's also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.