Over 15 million gallons of partially treated wastewater released into the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah had to release over 15 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Savannah River due to recent heavy rainfall.
The city states as a result of the increased volume of flow into the President Street Wastewater Treatment Plant, the facility was unable to effectively complete treatment on all wastewater. Much of this additional water coming into the plant is tied to the issues experienced with manholes throughout the city earlier this week, with stormwater flowing into and groundwater infiltrating the sanitary sewer system.
City staff notified the Georgia Environmental Protection Division on Dec. 23 and began state-mandated sampling.
Crews will continue to work on plans to address inflow and infiltration to limit the potential of future events, according to a news release from the city.
