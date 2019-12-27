Plans could give downtown Hinesville a makeover

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Plans for development are also happening in Hinesville.
The city’s Downtown could get a makeover in the future.
Vibrant. Energy. Nightlife.
These are just a few words to describe the future or downtown Hinesville.
“There’s a tremendous pride in the community and so we hope to be able to leapfrog off of that and to really make some fun things happen in downtown Hinesville,” said Executive Director Karen Durham.
Karen Durham, with the Downtown Development Authority, says University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute came up with a strategic vision plan. This comes after several months of surveys, town hall meetings and focus groups.
The plan covers everything.
“From streets to light poles to parks to entertainment activities to trying to fill building space.”
It also includes improvements already set to happen in downtown, such as resurfacing Bradwell Park.
The downtown development authority believes revitalizing downtown will help attract more people to the area.
“This just happens to be the right time to really take a step forward.”
Residents can learn more about the downtown Hinesville plan by attending the meeting and presentation on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. inside City Hall.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.