Police wrap up investigation into Hinesville kidnapping hoax

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department just wrapped up an investigation of an alleged child abduction in November.
Investigators determined it was a hoax shared on social media all around the county, but they were looking at possible charges.
Even after Hinesville police determined the alleged child abduction was caused by a viral Facebook post, they still had questions for those involved.
Back in November, a Facebook post saying a girl was kidnapped in a blue van went viral around the Hinesville community.
Police say through their investigation, they were able to talk to the woman who called police, and the man who shared the post. Investigators needed to figure out if the two had any intention of lying to police.
Police say, after several interviews, investigators determined that was not the case.
Meaning those involved will not be charged with filing a false report of a crime or making false statements to a police officer.
“We don’t want to do anything that’d cause them to think twice about calling the police or 911 in response to suspicious activity or actual criminal activity,” said Hinesville Police Department Capt. Tracey Howard.
Hinesville police want to thank the community for reporting the alleged kidnapping. They want to remind people to always call police if you see anyone or anything suspicious going on in the community. All reports are investigated as safety is their number one priority.
