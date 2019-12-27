Savannah Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run on Waters Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
The police department states a 1998 Lexus ES300 with Georgia license plate CLK6148 was traveling north on Waters Avenue near East 59th Street at about 9:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The unknown driver attempted to turn right and struck a motorcycle before leaving the scene.
The Lexus was located abandoned in the 1300 block of East 56th Street.
The 46-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident or the driver of the Lexus should contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421.
