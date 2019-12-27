Two men OK after boating accident on the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men are lucky to be alive after a boating accident on the Savannah River.
After losing control of their Carolina Skiff both were thrown from the boat around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The men say they were thrown life rings from a nearby ship and crew members at a Georgia Ports dock came and picked them up.
One was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and has been released. The other was not hurt.
Marine Patrol recovered the skiff.
