Farmers market helps customers with New Year’s Day dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just a few days from welcoming 2020 and while some may be thinking about the parties on New Year’s Eve, others are thinking about what they’re eating on New Year’s Day.
“We call it a blessed dinner. We’re having hoppin’ John, which is made up of peas, which brings in the coins. Then we also have the collards, kale, and other leafy greens which bring in the green money,” Helen Fields of Joseph Fields Farm said.
According to Southern traditions, a meal consisting of pork, greens, peas, and cornbread will bring good luck and fortune for the year.
“So you go to church first and then you serve your hoppin’ John with your ham and collard greens,” Fields added.
Joseph Fields Farm located in Johns Island, South Carolina. Farmers say they make sure they have plenty of leafy greens, peas, and beans during this time of year.
“We prepare the stuff in the fields and then we bring it here to the market to make sure everyone has what they need for their New Year’s Day dinner,” Fields said.
This is the second year that the Forsyth Farmers Market has operated on the Saturday before New Year’s Day so that people can buy their lucky dinner ingredients.
“It was very much vendor driven. So many of the vendors knew their customers really wanted us to be open,” Forsyth Farmers Market Executive Director Jeb Bush said.
Bush says there are some perks for those who choose to shop at a farmers market rather than a grocery store.
“Everyone has their own recipes and everyone is happy to share their tips and practices to make your New Year’s dinner a success,” he said.
“That’s why I’m here. I will share my recipes for you and make certain that my customers know how to prepare whatever they purchase from me," Fiields added.
The Forsyth Farmers Market will begin the 2020 season on Saturday, January 4, with 13 new vendors.
