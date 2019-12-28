GBI arrests one in Tattnall Co. homicide investigation

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in a homicide that happened Thursday, Dec. 26 in Glennville.
The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unresponsive person at the Beards Creek Trailer Park on Georgia Highway 196. Pamela Swope, 65, was declared dead at the scene.
The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office called the GBI in to investigate. An autopsy was performed Friday on Swope and determined the manner of death was homicide.
On Friday, Arthur Villalobos, 36, was arrested for Swope’s murder. He has been charged with Malice Murder.
The GBI continues their investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.