Investigation into alleged assault in Hinesville is over

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is no longer investigating a reported assault on a teenage girl.
Capt. Tracey Howard said, on December 20, the girl was walking to Bradwell Institute when the alleged assault happened. The girl said she was near the railroad tracks, next to Harbor Rain Apartments, when she was grabbed by a man. The girl told investigators she hit the man and ran to a local pawn shop to call her mom.
Howard said a man matching the suspect description was picked up, but was not identified by the teenager in a line up.
After investigating, police determined there is no threat to the community and are no longer looking for a suspect.
