Patchy fog tonight, showers return Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers and areas of patchy drizzle persist into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s after sunset. We are already seeing areas of reduced visibility with additional patchy fog possible overnight into Sunday morning. Areas rivers area also running high, but will remain at or under the minor flood stage over the next few days.
Tybee Tides: 7.1' 9:28PM | 0.6' 3:59AM | 7.9' 10:00AM
Temperatures fall near 60 degrees Sunday morning with isolated showers moving in from the south to the north throughout the morning into the afternoon. It will feel more like springtime Sunday afternoon, in addition to the showers lingering to the afternoon, highs reach the mid 70s.
Fog is possible again Monday morning ahead of a front that is moving in from the west. Showers are possible, but the thunderstorm threat is low. Afternoon highs will once again reach the mid 70s Monday afternoon.
Cooler and drier air filters in late Monday into Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning drop into the mid 40s with highs only in the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs return to the lower 70s on Friday ahead of another front that will bring in rain Friday into Saturday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
