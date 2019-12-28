Police: Alabama officer shot in head now speaking, walking

Authorities say an Alabama police officer who was shot in the head earlier this month has improved so much he’s now walking and speaking. (Source: Samuel Yoh GoFund Me)
December 27, 2019 at 2:37 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 4:31 PM

OZARK, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama police officer who was shot in the head earlier this month has improved so much he’s now walking and speaking.

A statement released Thursday by the Ozark Police Department says officer Samuel Yoh still has a long road ahead of him. But it says Yoh has full movement and was able to read a book. Yoh recognizes family and friends and is speaking fluently.

The police statement says Yoh’s improvement is a reminder of “God’s almighty power.”

Yoh was shot in the head on Dec. 12 and remains hospitalized. A suspect was shot to death by police.

