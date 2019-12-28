Savannah Police work to locate suspect wanted in on-going investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Detectives with Savannah Police are asking for help as they try to locate a suspect.
33-year-old Thomas Schmidt is wanted by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office for theft by receiving stolen property. Savannah Police are also trying to locate Mr. Schmidt for questioning in an on-going investigation.
Schmidt is approximately six feet tall, weighing around 170 pounds. He is known to visit the area around Wilson Road in Brooklet and is often found riding an all-terrain vehicle or four-wheeler.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124.
