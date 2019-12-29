Local Clemson fans gather for Fiesta Bowl watch party

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The second national semifinal game was played in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium between the No. 3 Clemson Tigers and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Tigers had a come-from-behind 29-23 victory to advance to the national championship game.
Locally, the Beaufort County Clemson Club held a Fiesta Bowl Watch Party at Fish Casual Coastal Seafood on Hilton Head Island’s Coligny Plaza, which is their official “Tiger Den”.
They get together for most games and Saturday night, they had quite the crowd.
“The Clemson family that once you’re in, you’re in and you don’t have to graduate there to love the tigers,” said life-long fan Stephanie Berkey. “You just have to love being part of something that’s very wholesome and fun.”
Clemson alum Jim Neely remarked on the Tigers incredible run in recent years.
“Growing from where we were from when I was in college from ’72 to ’76, and winning four, five games a year- it’s been simply amazing. I mean, if we can keep doing it, it’ll still be amazing.”
In the earlier semifinal game, the No. 1 LSU Tigers defeated the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 in the Peach Bowl. That game was played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (29/39, 493 yards and 7 touchdowns) has now thrown as many touchdowns in the stadium (11), as the Atlanta Falcons have all season.
The Tigers of LSU will face off with the Clemson Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The game will be at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on ESPN.
