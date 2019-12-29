Savannah restaurants and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah restaurants are preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations as the year comes to close.
“New Year’s Eve is probably one of the busiest days for us out of the year, so the restaurant is packed there’s a great atmosphere and the rooftop bar is a very busy, popular destination,” said Alex Dunn, restaurant manager of Rocks on the River.
Dunn says with a special evening like this, it’s also a chance for their chefs to serve a special meal that they don’t serve on a normal day.
"The chefs really want to take time to collaborate to make something truly spectacular for our guests."
For the last few months, New Year’s Eve has been at the top of their list.
“We need to make sure we have the proper supplies for the evening," Dunn said. "Have enough beverages for the adults to enjoy. It takes the chef a couple of weeks to brainstorm an idea and we have to book an entertainer and a DJ.”
Dunn says, like other places plan to do, they'll have some complimentary items for people at the bar when the ball drops.
“We’ll be doing a complimentary champagne toast for all of the guests that are up there.”
On a normal day, Dunn says they have about 100 and 150 guests between the restaurant and bar, but on New Year’s Eve, he expects this to double.
