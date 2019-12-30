Chatham Co. Animal Services says viral photo not a case of neglect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Chatham County Animal Services says a picture that went viral on Facebook does not show a case of neglect.
The dog's owner - who is an employee of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office - says it's being treated for multiple health issues. Animal services says the owner showed them records that proved it.
“After reviewing the facts and speaking with their veterinarian, it has been determined that this is not a case of neglect. The dog has been and continues to undergo treatment for a medical condition which has caused her to be unable to maintain weight. The owners took her to their veterinarian this morning for continued treatment,” Animal Services Director Dr. Jake Harper said.
The owner was advised that the dog should not be on a tether. Tethering is a violation of the Animal Services ordinance.
They also say there’s nothing to the rumors about horses on the same property also being neglected.
There’s been a lot of attention swirling around a picture posted on Facebook over the weekend, showing what appears to be an emaciated pit bull mix in Chatham County.
At the request of the Chatham County Police Department, Chatham County Animal Services officers went to the home where the dog was to help start the investigation into the allegations of tethering, which is illegal in Chatham County.
At this point, the case is still open, and has involved CCPD, Animal Services and the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.
The director of Chatham County Animal Services, Dr. Jake Harper, said in tethering cases his officers usually use the first encounter as an educational opportunity to help the owner understand how to fix the conditions. All of that depends on the health of the animal, according to Harper.
As for the allegations in this case, Harper says it's best not to rush to judgment before all the details come out.
"Before anybody goes out to say anything about something that they may or may not know all aspects of the story, it's probably a good idea to hold some judgment first. It's what we're trying...we try to do that as well, law enforcement, animal services and those type things. We don't make rush decisions, and I would hope that people out there would realize that maybe it's not the best thing to go make a rush decision about what's going on when you don't know everything that's going on,” Dr. Harper said.
Dr. Harper added again, there are multiple agencies involved in this investigation. He’s hoping more information can come out as early as Tuesday on this case.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.