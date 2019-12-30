Officials: Hanukkah attack suspect researched Hitler online

MONSEY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a man charged with federal hate crimes in a bloody attack on a Hanukkah celebration had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references and had used his phone to look up information on Hitler.
Federal criminal charges were filed Monday against 37-year-old Grafton E. Thomas, who authorities say invaded a rabbi’s home and stabbed and slashed five people during a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday night in Monsey, New York, leaving one person critically injured.
Prosecutors say a blood-stained machete was recovered from his car.
WARNING: The following video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature:
He was being held without bail Monday after appearing in federal court in White Plains on five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon.
The attack occurred amid a series of violent attacks targeting Jews in the region that have led to increased security, particularly around religious gatherings.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the savagery was the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York since Dec. 8.
On Sunday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary in connection with the Saturday night attack.
Thomas’ family says he was raised to embrace tolerance but has a history of mental illness.
An attorney issued a statement late Sunday on behalf of the family.
His relatives said they are praying for those injured, and they thanked the medical workers who came to their aid.
