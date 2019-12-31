Bluffton Police hoping you have a safe New Year’s Eve

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department will be active Tuesday night, patrolling the streets to make sure everyone is safe this New Year’s Eve.
The department knows people will be drinking, they are just hoping drivers are responsible.
The department is asking everyone who plans on ringing in the new year with a drink to make sure they have a plan in place ahead of time for getting home.
They say having a designated driver, a taxi pre-ordered, or using ride share apps can be the difference in a happy new year and a new year starting in a holding cell.
Police say they will not only be watching the bars and more populated areas of town, but the roads leading in and out of town.
"Generally, most people go to Savannah or some of these bigger areas to celebrate New Year’s Eve and then when they come back, they try to make it home and it's not a good plan for them because they could kill somebody or hurt themselves. And we don't want that. We're definitely going to help them not do that,” Lt. Christian Gonzales said.
Police say the roads around Bluffton, Hilton Head, and Savannah will likely be crowded and everyone should be driving with a little extra caution.
