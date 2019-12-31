December 31st First Alert Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What a day to end the year! The sun is out and no rain in the New Year’s Eve forecast. If you are ringing in 2020 outdoors, it’ll be 45° at midnight with a breeze so it may feel like 40° or even upper 30s west of I-95.
New Year’s Day: 38/64 with sunshine, perhaps some patchy frost for a few cities including Statesboro, Baxley, and Hampton.
Warming temperatures and increasing dewpoints expected Thursday into Friday as warm southwest air surges in. Thursday temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s away from the coast with morning lows near 40. Thursday should be mostly dry with the slight possibility of evening showers in our western most counties.
Friday afternoon we make it into the middle 70s ahead of a cold front that’s approaching from the west. Rain will impact plans Friday night into Saturday morning then a gradual drying out and some sunshine returns.
Marine Forecast: Tonight...West winds 15 knots with 20 gusts, seas 2-3 feet. New Year’s Day...NW winds 10-15 knots with 20 gusts, becoming West 5-10 knots in the afternoon, seas subsiding from 2-3 feet in the morning to 1 foot. Thursday...NE winds 5 knots becoming SE in the afternoon, seas 1 foot.
Small Craft Advisories may be necessary starting late Thursday night or on Friday due to the cold front. *Sea fog could develop on Friday as surface dewpoints rise into the low to mid 60s.
Stay Safe! Happy New Year!
~JErtle
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.