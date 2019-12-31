New detour in southern Bryan County takes effect January 6

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A new traffic detour takes effect in January for people living in one area of southern Bryan County. The overpass bridge on Belfast Keller Road is scheduled to close on Jan. 6, 2020.
This overpass sits above Interstate 95. It’s the site of a new interstate exit/interchange currently under construction near Richmond Hill. The Georgia Department of Transportation will open the on-ramps to I-95 as part of this detour.
Drivers on the east side of the bridge can take the interstate on-ramp and head north. Drivers on the west side of the Belfast Keller Road bridge will be able to use the I-95 on-ramp to drive south. Drivers on I-95 will not be able to use this exit until construction is complete.
Signs are being placed around southern Bryan County to help drivers navigate this new detour.
GDOT expects this detour to be in place for at least the next nine months. The Belfast Keller Road bridge project is slated to be finished in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is sometime between October and December.
More information on the Belfast Keller Road detour and other detours across the state can be found on GDOT’s 511 app.
According to GDOT, the I-95 interchange project’s price tag comes in at $19 million.
