Savannah church memorializes victims of gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - To memorialize this year’s victims of gun violence, a Savannah church is continuing a now yearly tradition of tying ribbons to a fence at the front of their property.
From January 1st of this year to less than two weeks ago, gun violence claimed nearly two-dozen lives just in the City of Savannah this year.
The memorial is a reminder, a visual representation of the toll that crime takes on the community.
“I think when people drive by the memorial fence every day, they see orange ribbons. But I see people. I see their families and their friends...” said Reverend Claire Marich.
Marich is the Associate Minister at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church.
Rev. Marich said, “It’s important to show in a visible and real way that we care about the lives that were lost. It’s a support for family and friends and communities that have lost loved ones.”
Anne Allen Westbrook is a member of Asbury Memorial, and the state legislative lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Her group just met with local state lawmakers just a few weeks ago, lobbying for change they believe can save lives not only locally, but across Georgia.
Westbrook said, “We are really looking to our leaders to help us create a culture of responsible gun ownership in Georgia.”
Westbrook added that includes looking at things like safe gun storage guidelines.
“We’ve also seen in Georgia the last couple of sessions some discussion around disarming domestic abusers. That’s another really important area.”
Westbrook and Marich acknowledge that even though the number of ribbons on the fence out front is lower than the past couple years, the numbers of aggravated assaults, with and without guns, are up by more than 200 cases combined compared to 2018 and 2017.
“With just small changes, the number of ribbons out there could be much, much higher. So we’re concerned to see the escalation of gun violence in the City, even though the numbers of ribbons is reduced," Rev. Marich pointed out.
The Ribbons for a Reason campaign actually started after the Charleston Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.
Asbury Memorial will host a screening on January 16th at 7pm of the movie 'Emanuel’ that talks about the healing process of those affected by the shooting.
