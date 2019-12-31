Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Wilder Drive in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for a deadly shooting on Wilder Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The police department responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Wilder Drive at Avery Street. Officers found 28-year-old Tommy Frazier suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives identified 40-year-old Harry Pinckney as a suspect in the case. He was arrested late Tuesday on murder charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.
