Statesboro Police arrest suspect on multiple drug charges

Police arrested 24-year-old Quinton Hall in connection to the drugs and gun found at the apartment. Hall is charged with Possession with Intent: Marijuana, Possession with Intent: Schedule I Drug, Possession with Intent: Schedule II Drug (three counts), Possession with Intent: Schedule III, IV, or V drug (two counts), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Giving False Information, and Wanted Person (Henry County).