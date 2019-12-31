Water advisory issued for Tybee beaches; one in area of scheduled polar plunge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department has issued a water quality advisory for three beach locations on Tybee Island.
The advisory area stretches from Lovell Street to Inlet Avenue, which includes:
- Middle Beach at Center Terrace
- Strand Beach at the Pier
- South Beach at Chatham Street
There is no way of knowing if going into water that is under advisory will result in illness, according to the health department. However, these beach water advisories are to alert the public of a possible risk of illness associated with water contact.
Water samples are collected weekly on Tybee Island, and tested for enterococcus bacteria. When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.
One location of the advisory is in the area of where the Tybee Polar Plunge is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The health department has contacted the organizers of the plunge to notify them of the water advisories. At this time, there has been no announcement of any planned changes to Wednesday’s event.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.