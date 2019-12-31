Yemassee Police offer free rides home to New Year’s celebrators

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - If you have too much to drink during New Year’s celebrations, the Yemassee Police Department wants to help you get home safely.
If you’re in the Yemassee area, call Yemassee Dispatch at (843) 589-3126. A police officer will come to your location and pick you up.
Yemassee Police will be patrolling the roads and highways on New Year’s Eve. The department states that this night is traditional high for DUI arrests and accidents.
A checkpoint will be conducted at SC-68 (Yemassee Highway) and one on U.S. Highway 17A.
