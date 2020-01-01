Community Champions: Savannah Philharmonic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic gave that gift of music once again this year, inviting hundreds of guests from several corners of the community to enjoy the Phil's Christmas Spectacular family concert.
"It was a great time for many families and we were able to partner with a few local non-profit organizations,’’ said Philharmonic development and communications associate Katherine Poss. “And we ended up with about 60 young people on stage to conduct a fabulous rendition of Sleigh Ride.’’
“We make this possible,’’ added Philharmonic executive director Terri O’Neal, “because we have such a generous community. And, of course, Dick and Judy Eckburg give about 600 tickets to military families. So, it wasn't just not-for-profits. We were able to have a lot of military families.’’
For families at the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire during the holidays, the concert was a welcome diversion.
"You still have to have a life, you still have to have that bit of respite,’’ said RMHCE executive director Bill Sorochak said. “And this opportunity that was presented was great, we had several families that got to attend. And for about two or three hours, there was no thought about what was going on back at the hospital.’’
The little guest conductors got an extra treat of being on stage with the Philharmonic. But whole families enjoyed the gift of being there.
"It was the start of the holiday season,’’ said Poss. “And it's a nice way to get families together, get everyone in the spirit, just generate the love that music does sometimes inspire.’’
"Music brings people together,’’ added O’Neal. “It inspires. But music is the universal language and we as an organization are so honored and proud to be able to give that gift to so many people.’’
