Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 1-1-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will keep us nice and quiet into Thursday. A warm front will move across the area Thursday. We'll see near record highs Friday. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and pass to our north Friday into Saturday. This will bring us our net rain chance especially overnight. A cold front sweeps in from the west by Saturday morning. High pressure returns with drier and cooler air Sunday.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 40-48.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 67-74.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers developing by evening, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and possible storms, lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday starts cloudy with a chance for showers through Noon. Skies begin to clear late, highs in the mid 60s early then falling.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night will be clear and cold, low in the upper 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
