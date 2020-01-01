Body found after travel trailer fire in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in Burton.
The Burton Fire District arrived on the scene to find a travel trailer on fire. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Fire crews found a body inside. At this time, no cause of death has been provided.
The body has not been identified. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the identity of the body and cause of death.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and arson investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will continue to investigate the cause of the fire, which has not been determined.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.