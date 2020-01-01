Suspect, victim identified in Long County shooting

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting incident that left two people dead in Long County.
According to the GBI, the Long County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Tommie Hines Road for a report of shots fired. There they found 26-year-old victim Shamica Richardson. She was taken to Winn Army Hospital but did not survive.
Deputies say witnesses identified 30-year-old Mark Richardson, Jr. as the suspect. Richardson was found several hours later dead from what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a mobile home a few blocks from where Shamica was found.
The sheriff’s office says they believe the incident is a murder-suicide and the case has been turned over to the GBI.
The sheriff’s office says the two were cousins.
Law enforcement says the witnesses and family are cooperating with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.